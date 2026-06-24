Cyprus is preparing to establish a new organisation modelled on the British Council to promote its universities abroad and attract higher numbers of international students

The announcement was made by President Nikos Christodoulides during a ceremony at Frederick University in Nicosia on Wednesday, where he said preparatory work had begun for a coordinated national effort involving both public and private institutions.

The aim is to present Cypriot universities as an international education destination and improve recruitment of what he described as “quality students from abroad”.

The planned body would support overseas promotion and cooperation between institutions.

Higher education was described as a key economic sector, contributing around 7 to 8 per cent of GDP.

Christodoulides said “we should not get carried away” with figures alone, stressing that emphasis must remain on academic standards and course quality.

He said the government is implementing “a coherent strategy for Cyprus’ higher education” aimed at improving opportunities for young people and bolstering research capacity.

The president also drew attention to Frederick University’s new medical school in partnership with the University of Manchester, calling it part of the sector’s “continuous development path”.