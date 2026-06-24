Eight people were arrested overnight during police operations in urban areas to crack down on crime, mainly for carrying a knife, causing grievous bodily harm, theft and illegal residence in the Republic.

The police also stopped 600 vehicles, checked 803 drivers and passengers, and filed 376 reports for various offences, including 98 for speeding.

Seven drivers were booked for drink driving and two for driving under the influence of drugs. Twelve vehicles were impounded.

The police also raided 39 establishments and filed seven reports.