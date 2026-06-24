Greece has called for strict implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions on Cyprus.

Speaking on Wednesday at UN headquarters in New York, Greece’s deputy permanent representative Ioannis Stamatekos raised the issue during meeting of the Security Council focused on gaps in implementing UN resolutions.

Stamatekos said the Cyprus problem illustrates concerns regarding enforcement of Security Council decisions, stating that “the Cyprus issue is a typical example” of where implementation has not matched agreed resolutions.

He added that “respect and commitment to Security Council Resolutions 541 and 550 must be the compass for member states in addressing the issue”.

Those resolutions, adopted in 1983 and 1984, call on states not to recognise the declaration of a separate entity in the north and reaffirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic.

Stamatekos reiterated that the council had “called on all states to respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus and not to recognize the separatist, illegal entity or assist it in any way”.