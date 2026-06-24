The Larnaca district government’s water supply and sewerage services announced on Wednesday €1.2 million in funding to replace and repair dozens of manholes in the city.

Eighteen manholes will be replaced and 55 will be repaired over a 36-month period. The manholes are within the Phase A sewer system, which were built during the first stage of the modern wastewater and sewerage treatment system in the 1990s.

The goal of the renovations and repairs is to reduce the inflow of brackish groundwater into the sewer network. Brackish water is saltier than freshwater but not as salty as seawater and results from Larnaca being a coastal area.

The Larnaca district government organisation wrote in a statement that the brackish groundwater “places a burden on the network, the treatment facilities and the management of reclaimed water”.

The repairs and replacements are being funded by the Water Development Department. The first 14 months will be spent replacing the 18 manholes, and the remaining time is allocated for preventative repair work.