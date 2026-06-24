Lifeguards on Wednesday complained of severe understaffing on beaches across Cyprus, and warned of the potential safety implications that may entail, as they downed tools for a 24-hour strike.

Limassol lifeguard unit head Sakis Nikolaou, for example, told the Cyprus News Agency that of a total of 24 lifeguard stations in the city, only 13 are operational, with 43 lifeguards currently employed in the district.

One example of understaffing, he said, is the Lady’s Mile beach, south of the city of Limassol, where only one lifeguard tower is currently operational. Additionally, he said, on Governor’s beach, there is no lifeguard at all.

“This understaffing is unacceptable and endangers the lives of bathers,” he said, before adding that lifeguards, in going on strike, are demanding that more permanent lifeguards be hired, and that 10-month contracts be offered, so as to incentivise people to join the profession.

On this front, he also called for more year-round contracts to be offered, so as to “ensure the uninterrupted operation of lifeguard stations throughout the year”, and for salary increases, improved benefits, better insurance coverage and working conditions, and “substantial support” from the central government.

“Limassol is the heart of tourism and safety in its seas is not a luxury, but a necessity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Famagusta district lifeguard supervisor Michalis Adamou said that as a result of Wednesday’s strike, not one lifeguard would be on duty throughout the district.

He said that 82 lifeguards are employed across the district, manning a total of 30 stations, with 40 of those lifeguards working year round, 28 working on eight-month contracts, 13 working on six-month contracts, and one working on a three-month contract.

“We are in June, a month when people are on the beaches, yet there are no lifeguards to staff the towers. The reason is because there are vacant positions advertised, but there is no interest from people to wither work or be trained,” he said.

He added that to become a lifeguard, one requires “a period of time” to undertake the requisite training courses and attain the requisite qualifications.

“At the same time, there is no interest in this profession, since lifeguards often only work for six months, something which is completely a deterrent to many people from being interested in this profession,” he said.