Two doctors have been suspended from practising medicine in Cyprus for six years after being found guilty of conduct incompatible with the medical profession, the Cyprus Medical Association (CMA) announced on Wednesday.

The decision was issued by the medical disciplinary council on June 22 and concerns doctors Alevtina Kouzitseva Markou and Victoria Kouzitseva Christodoulou.

According to the council, the two doctors submitted inaccurate information when applying to the Cyprus Medical Council for recognition of a specialty qualification in general medicine.

The disciplinary body found that they had claimed to have completed four years of continuous postgraduate training at the Gomel State Medical University in Belarus, despite knowing that this was not the case.

Based on those declarations, the doctors obtained recognition of a medical specialty which, according to the council’s ruling, they would not have received had the true facts been presented.

In its decision, the council described the case as a particularly serious disciplinary offence that strikes at the heart of trust in the system for recognising medical specialties and undermines the integrity of the medical profession.

It said the conduct of the two doctors could not be viewed as a simple procedural error but rather amounted to the deliberate misrepresentation of material facts.

While the council took into account mitigating factors, including the doctors’ previously clean criminal and disciplinary records as well as their personal and family circumstances, it concluded that the seriousness of the case did not justify a more lenient penalty.

The suspension took effect on June 22, 2026 and will remain in force until June 22, 2032. During that period, neither doctor will be permitted to practise medicine in Cyprus.