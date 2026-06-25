Cyprus has expressed solidarity with Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes killed at least 164 people and caused widespread destruction.

In its statement issued on Thursday, the foreign ministry said it was “deeply shocked” by the loss of life and devastation caused by the disaster, which struck northern Venezuela and triggered extensive damage in several areas, including the capital Caracas.

The ministry said Cyprus was closely monitoring developments and stood ready to assist where appropriate.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Venezuela at this difficult time,” it said, reaffirming the country’s support for those affected.

The earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude, struck within a minute of each other and are among the strongest recorded in Venezuela in more than a century.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said at least 164 people had died, while rescue operations continued amid fears the toll could rise further.

Emergency crews have been searching collapsed buildings, where people trapped beneath rubble have reportedly been heard calling for help.

Authorities said the worst affected area is the coastal state of La Guaira, north of the capital, where dozens of buildings collapsed.

The US geological survey has warned that the scale of the disaster could be far greater, with preliminary assessments indicating the possibility of a significantly higher casualty count as search and recovery operations continue.