Relocation of Citizen Service Centre faces further delays

Seven years after a preliminary decision was taken to relocate Limassol’s Citizen Service Centre (CSC) from the seafront to the city centre, the project remains under evaluation as authorities await key findings on the future of the former Cooperative Bank building on Gladstonos Street.

The latest details were published in Entrepreneurial Limassol, a periodical issued by the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel), which examined the current status of the long-discussed relocation project.

The move was initially approved in principle in 2019, with the former district offices of the Cooperative Bank near Pentadromos identified as the preferred location for the new CSC.

However, final decisions regarding the property’s future remain pending as government departments reassess the building’s condition and the financial implications of either upgrading or replacing it.

Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades told Entrepreneurial Limassol that several studies had already been conducted regarding the operation of a CSC at the site.

He explained that a new study is currently under way and is expected to provide a more accurate understanding of the costs associated with maintaining and upgrading the building.

“What is currently in progress is a study that will provide the Ministry of Finance with a better understanding of the costs involved in maintaining and upgrading the building, including the necessary structural reinforcement, in order to accommodate the service, or whether the building should instead be demolished and replaced with a new one,” Vafeades said.

He added that the government is carrying out a comprehensive assessment so that the Ministry of Finance can ultimately decide how the property should be utilised.

Maria Alexandrou, Senior Officer at the Department of Public Administration and Personnel of the Ministry of Finance, confirmed that the ministry continues to support relocating the CSC to central Limassol.

She explained, however, that progress depends on the outcome of a fresh technical assessment by the Public Works Department.

According to Alexandrou, the Ministry of Finance requested that the Public Works Department re-examine the building to determine whether the state can proceed with acquiring the property and converting it into a CSC.

“For the process to move forward, the technical assessment of the building by the Public Works Department must first be completed, and their findings must be forwarded to the Ministry of Finance so that a final decision can be made,” Alexandrou said.

She added that development plans for the property have already secured the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities.

However, the re-evaluation of the building remains outstanding. Alexandrou explained that if the outcome of the assessment is favourable and the state decides to acquire the property, the necessary funding will be allocated to the Public Works Department so that the required development procedures can begin.

Panicos Panayiotou, District Engineer at the Public Works Department, told the periodical that the current request concerns a repeat of the building’s primary seismic screening assessment.

He explained that the previous inspection took place in 2020 and that the relevant procedures require such assessments to be renewed every five years.

“This is not a time-consuming process,” Panayiotou said.

“It is a visual inspection that needs to be carried out, especially since a structural adequacy assessment was previously conducted and the improvements recommended by the private consultant were implemented,” he added.

According to Panayiotou, once the inspection has been completed, the results will be submitted to the Ministry of Finance, which will then decide on the next steps.

The issue dates back to July 25, 2019, when the Cabinet approved the use of the former Cooperative Bank district offices on Gladstonos Street to accommodate the Limassol CSC.

At the time, the property’s estimated value stood at €3.1 million, the periodical reported.

The proposed relocation was considered necessary because the existing CSC building on Spyrou Araouzou Avenue was regarded as unsuitable for increasing public service demands.

Complaints had also been raised regarding limited parking availability and accessibility problems at the current location.

At the same time, the proposed move to the city centre generated concerns among local residents and business owners.

From the outset, objections focused on the possibility of increased traffic congestion and additional parking pressures in an area already experiencing significant urban activity.

Interest in the future of the former bank building has intensified further due to the substantial development activity recorded along Gladstonos Street in recent years.

Aigli Kokkinofta-Christou, Director of Development Licensing at the Limassol District Local Government Organisation (EOA Limassol), said that any reconstruction, renovation or change-of-use proposals are assessed in accordance with applicable legislation and licensing procedures.

She added that a number of applications for private developments in the area remain under examination.

In some cases, she explained, the buildings involved are listed properties, requiring additional approvals from the competent authorities before any development can proceed.

Meanwhile, according to the periodical, real estate development company BBF confirmed that it is advancing office development projects in close proximity to the building being considered for the CSC.

The company stated that licensing applications have been submitted for all of its projects in the area.

One development, Entrepreneurial Limassol reported, is located at the junction of Gladstonos and Nafpliou streets and has already obtained the required permits, with construction work currently under way.

In addition, an application was submitted in June 2025 by another development company concerning a plot adjacent to the proposed CSC site.

The application seeks permission for the construction of a nine-storey residential building with a ground floor and parking facilities.

Because the site falls within a special-character area, the views of the Department of Town Planning and Housing were requested before any final decision is taken on the proposal.

The outcome of the ongoing technical reassessment is now expected to determine whether the former Cooperative Bank building will eventually become Limassol’s new citizen service centre or whether alternative development options will be pursued.