President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday announced the creation of a new specialeducation and inclusion unit within the education ministry, bringing together all existing special education services under one structure in what he described as a key step towards a more coordinated system for children with disabilities and their families.

Speaking during an event at the presidential palace, where children with disabilities were invited to share their experiences directly with government officials, Christodoulides said the new unit would operate within the ministry’s existing structure and would consolidate services that currently operate in parallel.

“The aim is to create a single point of reference for parents,” he said.

The announcement formed part of the government’s wider effort to modernise Cyprus’ education system, with the president saying the views expressed by children during Thursday’s discussion would feed into the ongoing consultation on reforming the country’s 27-year-old special education legislation.

Addressing the children, Christodoulides said the discussion was intended to reverse the usual roles.

“Until now, in every discussion about your education, we have listened to your parents, teachers and specialists. Today I want to hear from you. You speak, and we are here to listen,” he said.

He encouraged the children to speak openly about what helps them, the difficulties they face at school and what they believe needs to change.

The president said the proposed legislation would introduce a more personalised assessment of each child’s needs and aims to ensure all pupils graduate with a common school attendance certificate, replacing the current distinction between students.

He stressed that the government was not waiting for the legislation to be approved before introducing improvements.

Among the measures already implemented, he said, were the recruitment of 474 additional support escorts in primary education and 105 in secondary education, together with expanded training programmes for teachers, school assistants and escorts.

He also highlighted the construction of two new facilities – the Apostolos Loukas Special School and the Red Cross Children’s Convalescent Home Special School in Limassol – while noting that all special schools now operate during the summer months to better support families.

Other measures include extending attendance at schools until the age of 22 and extending parental leave rights for parents of children with disabilities until their child reaches the age of 21.

Christodoulides also revealed that work is already under way across several ministries on a broader proposal covering what happens after students leave school at 22.

The plan, which he said will be presented in mid-July, will address education, vocational training, employment and care to ensure continued support into adulthood.

The event was organised following an initiative by the Cyprus Confederation of Organisations of the Disabled (Kysoa) and was attended by children with disabilities, their families, teachers, the education minister, the deputy ministers to the president and for social welfare, the commissioner for administration and other government officials.