Operation Guardian, the British bases police summer policing campaign at Lady’s Mile and Curium beaches, has resulted in 12 arrests during its first four weeks, including the arrest of a man allegedly found with drugs and a cache of weapons, police said on Thursday.

The operation, which began on May 30 and runs until the end of August, was launched to increase police visibility and improve safety at the two beaches during the busy summer season.

The latest arrest was made last weekend when officers stopped a 34-year-old Bulgarian national, who told police he was homeless, on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

A search of his vehicle uncovered a small quantity of drugs, believed to be for personal use, as well as several prohibited weapons, including pointed kitchen knives, a scythe and a wooden baton.

The man was arrested and remanded in custody until his next court appearance on July 6.

Since the operation began, officers have also reported 20 motorists for traffic offences, issued 60 written cautions for traffic and powerboat violations and referred two people to the Akrotiri area office for operating businesses without the required licence.

The SBA police marine unit has also carried out safety and compliance checks on 113 boats and jet skis.

Lady’s Mile and Curium beaches attract more than 7,000 visitors every weekend during the summer, prompting increased patrols by specialist and frontline officers on land and at sea.

Chief inspector Tony Demetriou said the operation was already delivering results.

“Operation Guardian has commenced very positively and is already demonstrating a positive impact,” he said.

“Our proactive approach has contributed to maintaining safety across the beaches, while also providing visible reassurance to the large number of visitors, as evidenced by the results achieved to date.”

Operation Guardian focuses on preventing crime and anti-social behaviour, improving road safety, tackling illegal watersports activities and ensuring compliance with maritime and environmental legislation.

The SBA Police has urged members of the public to report suspicious activity, secure their vehicles and follow safety advice when driving or operating boats and personal watercraft during the summer months.