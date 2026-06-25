The Paphos regional board of tourism (Etap Paphos) has reported strong uptake of its smart signage initiative aimed at upgrading visitor information across the district.

The board expressed satisfaction with the results of its ongoing digital transformation programme, which replaces static information boards with smart, environmentally friendly and interactive signage.

According to data collected through QR codes between January and June 2026, more than 43,000 scans were recorded across 150 smart signs installed throughout the district.

For the full year 2025, the system recorded more than 140,000 scans between January 2025 and December 2025, indicating sustained visitor engagement with the platform.

The board mentioned that the most popular locations in 2025 included Panagia Chrysopolitissa, the Monastery of Agios Neophytos, Kremmiotis Waterfall in Kritou Terra, the Catacomb of Agia Solomoni and the Maa-Palaiokastro archaeological site in the Municipality of Akamas.

The main international visitors using the system, excluding permanent residents of Cyprus, came from the United Kingdom, Poland, Germany, Israel and Greece.

The initiative is continuing into 2026, the board said, with the seventh phase currently under way for the installation of eight additional signs across key points of interest and natural monuments.

The new installations will cover areas including Nikokleia, Pelathousa, the Municipality of Polis Chrysochous, Letymbou and the Municipality of Akamas.

Visitors access the system by scanning a QR code and selecting their preferred language on a smart device.

The platform provides a range of content options including audio guides, written information, photographic material, video content and 360 degree virtual tours.

The Paphos regional board of tourism said that “its efforts in the fields of digitalisation, accessibility, sustainable development, enhancement of visitor experiences, promotion of cultural heritage, creative tourism and the overall promotion of the destination are among the most important pillars of its strategy for the further development of tourism on a year-round basis”.