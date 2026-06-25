Ten people were arrested during overnight operations conducted by the police, the force said on Thursday.

The arrests involved offences including handling stolen goods, living in Cyprus without the requisite residence documents, failure to appear in court, assaulting a police officer, drug possession and carrying a knife.

During the operations, officers stopped and checked 573 drivers and 143 passengers.

They also carried out 37 inspections of buildings, resulting in six complaints.

Traffic checks led to 283 citations for various offences/

Of those cited, 93 drivers were caught speeding. Officers also seized six vehicles as part of the inspections.

A total of 91 alcohol tests were conducted, resulting in two citations, while two drivers tested positive in preliminary drug tests.