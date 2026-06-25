A proposal to introduce microchips for stray cats sterilised under Cyprus’ nationwide sterilisation programme has received broad support from government services and animal welfare organisations on Thursday.

The proposal was discussed during a coordination meeting by environment and animal welfare commissioner Antonia Theodosiou following a letter from the Cyprus voice for animals (CVA) federation.

Representatives of the veterinary services, the ministry of agriculture, rural development and environment departments, the animal police and animal welfare organisations attended the meeting.

It focused on improving the implementation of stray cat sterilisation programmes and strengthening cooperation among the bodies involved.

Around 2,200 cats are sterilised each year through the Cyprus sterilisation programme.

Participants highlighted the important role played by volunteers and animal welfare groups in trap-neuter-return (TNR) schemes, including capturing, transporting, caring for and returning stray cats to their environment.

Theodosiou also presented measures included in the action plan for the welfare of companion animals, which has been submitted to the relevant ministries.

This includes more funding for cat sterilisation, a similar scheme for dogs, and digital tools for better stray animal management.

A key issue is that cats sterilised under the current programme are returned without electronic identification, hindering tracking and management efforts.

Participants supported proposals for compulsory microchipping of sterilised stray cats and a digital platform for stray animal management.

The veterinary services emphasised the need to consider upcoming European regulations on owned and stray animals, as additional requirements may impact sterilisation numbers.

There was also discussion on formally recognising TNR volunteers and creating training programmes to assist them.

Coordination to enhance sterilisation programmes and stray animal management across Cyprus will continue.