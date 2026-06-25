Severe traffic congestion in central Nicosia was reported on Thursday as the closure of Kritis Street and Philippiados Street for roadworks continued to cause significant delays for motorists and disrupt access to businesses.

As reported by Sigma, the restrictions have been in place since last Friday as part of an infrastructure upgrade programme being carried out by the Nicosia municipality.

Kritis Street had become a widely used alternative route following traffic changes on Makarios Avenue, making its closure particularly disruptive for drivers travelling through the city centre.

Motorists faced lengthy queues throughout the area as traffic was diverted onto narrower connecting roads.

The impact has extended beyond commuters, with business owners reporting reduced customer access and lower commercial activity during a period considered important for summer trade.

Residents have also reported difficulties reaching properties and finding available parking.

Congestion has been worsened by the inability of drivers to continue directly through Makarios Avenue, forcing larger volumes of traffic onto adjacent streets and creating bottlenecks across the road network.

Municipal authorities have directed motorists towards alternative routes, including Kypranoros Street, which recently reopened to traffic, and Androkleous Street, both of which are intended to help ease pressure on the affected section of the city centre.

The works are intended to upgrade Nicosia’s road network through the recovery and resilience plan with funding from the EU’s initiative, and are being carried out by Cyfield.

Officials expect construction work on Kritis Street and Philippiados Street to be completed by August 11 under the current timetable.

The project includes pavement upgrades, improvements to accessibility and road safety, and the creation of additional parking spaces.