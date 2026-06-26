Ireland’s Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Jack Chambers, pledged on Thursday that Ireland’s upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union would place cohesion policy, regional development and the future of Europe’s islands at the centre of the European agenda.

Speaking at the high-level conference on islands and coastal communities in Paphos, Chambers said Ireland, as one of only three EU member states with significant island territories, understood “deeply” both the opportunities and challenges associated with island life.

“We are fully committed to advancing the shared European goal of strengthening island regions through the framework of the European Union’s cohesion policy,” he said.

Quoting an Irish proverb, Chambers added: “There is no strength without unity,” describing the phrase as a guiding principle for both Ireland’s upcoming presidency and the future development of European cohesion policy.

Chambers said islands across Europe were custodians of rich cultural heritage, biodiversity and maritime traditions, but also faced distinctive structural challenges, including geographical isolation, limited connectivity, exposure to climate change and economic vulnerability.

“These are not abstract concerns. They are daily realities for communities across Europe’s islands, from the Atlantic to the Mediterranean,” he said.

The minister stressed that cohesion policy’s central objective of ensuring that no region is left behind was particularly relevant for island territories.

“For Ireland, island and rural regions should not be disadvantaged by geography,” he said. “EU policy must ensure equal access to jobs, services and connectivity so that people can build a future at home.”

He linked this directly to the emerging European “right to stay” principle, which seeks to ensure that people have a genuine choice to remain in their communities rather than being forced to leave because of a lack of opportunities or services.

Chambers said Ireland had long recognised the importance of its offshore islands, viewing them not merely as places of residence but as vibrant communities that contribute to both national identity and economic life.

Through sustained investment in infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare and education, Ireland had sought to enable these communities to thrive, he said.

However, he argued that national policies alone were insufficient.

“Coordination and solidarity at a European level are critical,” he said, describing cohesion policy as a powerful instrument for reducing disparities and unlocking economic opportunities.

He said the place-based approach at the heart of cohesion policy was especially important for island regions because it allowed policies to be tailored to local needs and strengths, whether through investments in renewable energy, digital infrastructure, sustainable tourism or the blue economy.

“For islands, innovation is not optional. It is essential for resilience and long-term sustainability,” he said.

Chambers argued that the green and digital transitions offered unprecedented opportunities for island communities, noting that many European islands were already leading the way in renewable energy generation.

“With the right support, island territories can become pioneers of climate neutrality, demonstrating how local action contributes to global goals,” he said.

He added that improved digital connectivity could transform island economies by supporting remote working, entrepreneurship and access to services.

At the same time, Chambers warned that unlocking these opportunities would require European policies to remain flexible, adequately funded and accessible.

“This includes simplifying access to funding mechanisms, strengthening administrative capacity at local level and fostering partnerships across regions and member states,” he said.

The minister also emphasised the importance of cooperation and the exchange of best practices among member states.

“Collaboration is key,” he said. “By sharing experiences and successful models, we can accelerate progress and ensure that good practices are replicated where appropriate.”

Looking ahead to Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union, Chambers said Dublin intended to prioritise inclusive growth, territorial cohesion and strengthening Europe’s resilience in the face of global challenges.

“Our presidency will place cohesion and regional development firmly at the centre of discussions,” he said.

He also stressed that island communities themselves must play a central role in shaping future European policies.

“Engaging with local communities, regional authorities and stakeholders is essential to ensure that policies are grounded in reality and deliver tangible results,” he said.

Chambers concluded by arguing that the strength of the European Union lay in the diversity of its regions and communities, and that investing in islands was ultimately an investment in Europe’s future.

“Island territories are not peripheral. They are essential to Europe’s economic, social and environmental ambitions,” he said.