Police arrested nine people during overnight preventive operations carried out across Cyprus on Thursday, authorities said on Friday.

The arrests relate to offences including illegal possession of a firearm and discharging a weapon, drug possession, theft and unlawful possession of property.

Officers stopped 370 vehicles and checked 498 people. They also inspected 45 premises, resulting in five charges.

Traffic checks led to 188 reports for various offences, while three additional traffic cases remain under investigation.

Police also seized four vehicles. Speeding accounted for 101 of the traffic violations.

Officers carried out 67 breathalyser tests, resulting in one complaint for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police said the operations form part of ongoing efforts to prevent crime, improve road safety and strengthen public security.