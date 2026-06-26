Petrolina (Holdings) Public Limited announced on Friday that its financial results for the first half of 2026 are expected to show a significant improvement compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

The anticipated increase in performance relative to the previous year is primarily attributed to the integration of the operations of eWise Cyprus Limited, formerly known as ExxonMobil Cyprus Limited, which took effect from January 30, 2026.

Furthermore, the results have been bolstered by a one-off accounting gain recognised as negative goodwill, reflecting the advantageous valuation secured during the acquisition process, the company stated in a filing to the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

The company based this positive outlook on the financial data currently available to the group.

It should be noted that the company last week approved a final dividend of 5.8 per cent, or 2 cents per share, following an annual general meeting of shareholders.

The dividend payout is scheduled for July 28, 2026, for all shareholders recorded in the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) register by June 29, 2026.

Shares in the company will begin trading ex-dividend on the CSE starting June 26, 2026.