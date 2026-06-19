Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd shareholders approved a final dividend of 5.8 per cent, or 2.0 cents per share, during the company’s annual general meeting held on Thursday.

The dividend payout is scheduled for July 28, 2026, for all shareholders recorded in the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) register by June 29, 2026.

Shares in the company will begin trading ex-dividend on the Cyprus Stock Exchange starting June 26, 2026.

Moreover, the meeting saw the unanimous approval of the management report and the audited financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2025.

Shareholders also voted for the re-election of existing board members Dinos Lefkarites and George Kalopetrides.

The meeting ratified the appointment of Maria Loula Lefkariti and Demetra Kalogirou Antoniadou to the board of directors as non-executive members.

The company confirmed the re-appointment of KPMG as external auditors and granted the board of directors the authority to determine their fees.

Attendees also examined the remunerations report for the 2025 financial year, which was reviewed in accordance with the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement law of 2021.