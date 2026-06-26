Friday’s weather will be mostly sunny across most of the island, with temperatures set to rise to 37 degrees Celsius inland, 29 degrees Celsius on the west and southwest coasts, 32 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 30 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, though a modicum of cloud cover will be experienced in parts, and light fog is expected to form during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 22 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and 18 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The weekend’s weather is expected to remain largely clear, though isolated rain showers will be possible in the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable through Monday.