Police arrested nine people during overnight operations across Cyprus on Sunday as part of targeted crime prevention and policing campaigns, authorities said on Monday.

According to police, officers carried out organised patrols at key locations in urban areas nationwide, aiming to prevent serious crime, maintain public order and enhance public safety.

The nine arrests were made for a range of offences, including illegal stay in the Republic, dangerous and reckless driving, possession of burglary tools and suspected stolen property, drug possession, illegal possession of property and tobacco products, causing a disturbance, breach of the peace and assaulting a police officer.

During the operations, officers stopped and checked 596 drivers and 144 passengers. They also inspected 51 premises as part of efforts to tackle criminal activity, resulting in two reports of offences.

Traffic officers issued 370 citations for various road traffic violations, while 26 traffic-related cases remain under investigation.

Among the offences recorded were 122 speeding violations. Police also impounded 19 vehicles during the checks.

Officers carried out 100 alcohol tests, resulting in five drink-driving reports, while a further five drivers tested positive in preliminary roadside drug tests.