Eight people were arrested during targeted operations carried out across Cyprus overnight as part of a nationwide effort to prevent serious crime and maintain public order, police said on Saturday.

The eight arrests were made for a range of offences, including illegal employment, working as a private security guard without the required licence and various traffic-related offences.

During the overnight operations, officers stopped and inspected 621 vehicles and checked 952 occupants. Police also carried out inspections at 58 premises aimed at tackling unlawful activity, resulting in 14 reports of offences.

Traffic enforcement operations led to 392 reports for various traffic violations, while 14 cases involving suspected traffic offences remain under investigation. Police also impounded 11 vehicles as part of their investigations.

Among the most common traffic offences recorded were speeding violations, with 132 drivers reported for exceeding the speed limit.

Police also reported 31 cases of driving under the influence of alcohol and two suspected cases of driving under the influence of drugs, identified through preliminary drug tests.

A total of 213 drivers were subjected to alcohol tests, while six drivers underwent drug testing.

“The aim is to protect the public and safeguard public order,” the police said.