A wildfire that broke out in the Trachoni area of Limassol on Saturday afternoon has been brought under control after firefighting forces, assisted by British bases personnel, worked to prevent the flames from reaching nearby homes.

According to fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, firefighters managed to protect a number of homes and a livestock unit containing various animals as the blaze spread through dry grass and wild vegetation within a residential area.

Three residents required medical assistance after attempting to protect their properties using garden hoses. Two people suffered minor burns to their hands, while a third experienced respiratory problems. An ambulance was called to the scene to provide treatment.

Kettis said the fire burned approximately three hectares of dry grass, wild vegetation, manure piles, discarded materials, rubbish, wooden pallets and an abandoned enclosure.

“No homes or operational premises suffered damage,” he said, adding that one abandoned livestock structure was destroyed.

The firefighting operation involved three fully staffed fire engines from the Cyprus Fire Service, three fire engines from the British bases, two excavators and a portable firefighting unit from Kourion municipality, as well as volunteers from the Atlas and Blue Heart groups. Two firefighting aircraft also participated in the operation.

Earlier, Kettis said initial indications suggested that the fire may have started after a lorry came into contact with overhead electricity cables belonging to the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC).

The circumstances surrounding the outbreak of the fire are being investigated by the SBA police.