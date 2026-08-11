Two people, aged 20 and 36, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a shooting at a store in Limassol on March 31 and later remanded by Limassol district court for eight days.

The shooting took place in the early hours of March 31 at the company’s outlet in Limassol when shots were fired from a large motorbike.

Investigators traced the movements of the motorcycle, in addition to a Mercedes, through dozens of closed-circuit cameras.

The Mercedes was later identified as belonging to the 36-year-old suspect, while police reportedly received information in June identifying the 20-year-old as the alleged shooter and owner of the white motorcycle.

Arrest warrants were issued for the two suspects, who were located and arrested on Tuesday.

Their mobile phones were seized during the operation, while a pair of gloves was found in the 20-year-old’s vehicle.

Both reportedly denied involvement. Police are also seeking another person and are expected to take around 40 further statements.

At around 4.30am on March 31, about 20 minutes after the shooting, the Mercedes was seen parked in an open area near a cafe, with the driver leaving the vehicle.

A cleaning worker discovered damage to the glass doorway at the store at around 7.30am and reported the incident to police.

The scene was cordoned off while officers examined the building and collected evidence. Initial reports said several gunshots had damaged the company’s facade.