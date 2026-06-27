Voters in Aglandjia will head to the polls on Sunday to elect a new deputy mayor following the resignation of Andreas Constantinou, who won a seat in parliament with Disy in the May 24 parliamentary elections.

Two independent candidates are contesting the post: Prokopis Prokopiou and Andri Hadjiandreou.

Polling stations will open at 7am and remain open until noon, before closing for a one-hour break and reopening at 1pm. Voting will conclude at 6pm.

A total of 15,182 voters are registered to cast their ballots, including 167 EU citizens and 23 displaced voters.

Twenty-six polling stations will operate across six schools in Aglandjia. These include five polling stations at Aglandjia’s First Primary School, four at the Third Primary School, five at the Fourth Primary School, five at the Fifth Primary School, four at the Sixth Primary School and three at Archbishop Makarios III Gymnasium (Platy).

The largest polling station, located at the First Primary School, has 651 registered voters, while the smallest, at the Fifth Primary School, has 517.

Voters can check their designated polling station through the “Where Do I Vote” service available on the elections website.

A telephone information service will also operate throughout election day from 7am to 6pm through the office of the returning officer on 22-804340.

The result of the by-election is expected to be announced at around 8.30pm on Sunday.