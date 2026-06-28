Renewables account for 8.7 per cent of services sector energy consumption

Energy consumption across the European Union services sector climbed to 4,971 petajoules in 2024, according to the latest data released by Eurostat.

This figure marks a slight rise from the 4,886 petajoules recorded in 2023, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.7 per cent.

When looking at the broader historical trend, energy usage within this sector has expanded by 25 per cent between 1990 and 2024.

Despite this growth, the services sector accounted for 13.5 per cent of total final energy consumption in 2024.

This proportion remains significantly lower than that of transport activities at 32.3 per cent, households at 26.0 per cent, and the industry sector at 24.5 per cent.

The services sector only surpassed the consumption levels of the agriculture, forestry, and fishing category, which stood at 3.6 per cent.

Electricity and natural gas remain the dominant sources of power, accounting for more than three-quarters of the final energy consumption within the sector.

Specifically, electricity made up 52.0 per cent of the total, while natural gas contributed 25.4 per cent.

Renewables and biofuels followed with 8.7 per cent, heat accounted for 7.7 per cent, and oil and petroleum products represented 5.6 per cent.

The remaining 0.6 per cent of energy consumption was attributed to other products, including coal or waste.

Within the various services sub-sectors, the wholesale and retail trade industry was the most significant consumer during 2024.

This sub-sector utilised 1,021 petajoules, which equated to 21.2 per cent of all final consumption by the services industry.

Human health and social work activities followed with 506 petajoules, or 10.5 per cent of the total.

Accommodation and food service activities closely mirrored this consumption at 503 petajoules, representing another 10.5 per cent.

Professional, scientific, and technical activities, along with other miscellaneous services, accounted for the remaining 492 petajoules, or 10.2 per cent of consumption.