The presidential retreat in Troodos will open to the public on Sunday, September 6, as the presidency hosts the third edition of the Let’s Go Troodos event.

The event will run from 11am to 6pm and will feature local producers, artisans, traditional food, music and activities for children.

It is being held on the initiative of first lady Philippa Karsera-Christodoulides and is co-organised by the deputy tourism ministry as well as the press and information office (PIO).

The presidency said the event aims to give the public access to “emblematic buildings” of the republic while supporting small businesses in the area.

Proceeds and donations this year will support the Agros retirement home, Eleousa.

The house was built in the late 19th century during British colonial rule as a summer residence for the governor and his underlings seeking relief from the heat of the Mesaoria.

British governors used the property for both official work and social soirees, establishing Troodos as the summer headquarters for the colonial administration.

Following independence in 1960, the property passed to the state and became the official summer residence for the president.

It is associated with several presidents, namely Archbishop Makarios III, who frequently travelled to rule from Troodos by private helicopter.

Glafcos Clerides oversaw improvements to the residence during his presidency, including the installation of modern heating and utilities.

Nicos Anastasiades is known to have also favoured the mountain retreat as his personal repose during his tenure.

The property has also acquired a place in historical lore through claims concerning French poet Arthur Rimbaud, who worked in Cyprus in the early 1880s, although the precise extent of his involvement remains disputed.

For this year’s event, free buses will operate between the residence and parking areas at Troodos Square throughout the day.

Visitors will be required to present an identity card or other official identification to enter the grounds.