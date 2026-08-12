Sixteen bounced cheques worth a total of €40,799 were recorded last month, according to central bank data published on Wednesday.

The number of bounced cheques fell by almost half compared with the same period last year, when 30 cheques worth €42,715 were registered.

In July 2024, 36 bounced cheques with a total value of €60,416 were recorded.

During the first half of this year, 101 bounced cheques worth €288,489 were registered, compared with 145 worth €309,599 during the same period last year.

The cheques recorded between January and July involved 70 people, comprising 48 legal entities and some 22 individuals, according to the central bank.