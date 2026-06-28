Aglandjia residents on Sunday selected Andri Hadjiandreou as their new deputy mayor.

She was standing against Prokopis Prokopiou, and was supported by Akel, Edek, Alma, the Ecologists Movement and the Greens.

The exact share of the vote she garnered is expected to be announced later on Sunday evening.

Voter turn out though was very low, only 4,209 people turned out to vote, which represents 27,7 per cent of those registered.

The by-election was held after Andreas Constantinou was elected MP on the Disy ballot.