A man in distress after the craft he was sailing in was damaged was rescued by the Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre (JRCC) on Sunday morning in the seas off Zygi.

At around 5.30am, the JRCC launched the Nearchos rescue plan.

Speedboats o the part and maritime police were launched to the spot in addition to the underwater disasters unit of the army and a police helicopter.

The man was pulled out of the sea by the coast guard speedboat and transferred to an ambulance waiting at the Zygi fishing shelter.

He was said to be in good health and taken to hospital as a precaution.