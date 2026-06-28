By Nick Valiotti

A CFO at a growing company asks a straightforward question on Monday:

“What is the customer churn rate?”

One figure comes back. Great. But by Thursday the same question produces a different number, drawn by a different analyst from a different table. They do their checks in the analytics. Shocking, but neither answer is wrong, exactly. That is the deeper trouble.

The reflex would be to treat the discrepancy as a tooling failure and to reach for another dashboard, maybe a cleaner pipeline, or one more warehouse migration, after all. But in reality it’s rarely a tooling failure and what a company of this size is actually missing is a person whose job is to decide what the numbers mean and to own them.

The gap between hiring a capable senior analyst and being able to justify a full-time data executive has quietly produced a new arrangement: data leadership bought by the day rather than by the year.

What changed between 2024 and 2026

The role change arrived through arithmetic. The first pressure was a correction in senior hiring. After the funding exuberance of 2021 and 2022, many Series A and B companies paused or scaled back plans to recruit a full-time chief data officer. Some published salary surveys now put total compensation between roughly $250,000 and $400,000 in the United States.

The second was the maturing of artificial intelligence tooling, which raised the stakes on data quality rather than removing the need for human judgement. dbt Labs, in its 2025 State of Analytics Engineering report, recorded data budgets growing again after a wary stretch, with roughly a third of respondents reporting increases against 9% a year earlier, much of it directed at AI. A model is only as trustworthy as the tables beneath it, and keeping those tables trustworthy is leadership work that does not automate itself.

Capital discipline was the third. Data investment now has to show a return within six to twelve months instead of twenty-four, which makes the older instinct, to build the infrastructure first and locate the use cases afterwards, hard to defend.

What the model actually is

A fractional CDO is a senior data executive coming in 2-3 days a week and simultaneously doing so across 2-3 companies at once. So the “fractional” bit refers to the time, not the seniority. This is a person who would otherwise command a full executive salary, made affordable by being shared.

That might sound like consulting but is not quite. The fractional CDO is embedded rather than detached: present in leadership meetings, managing the analysts already on the payroll, accountable for outcomes that outlast any single project. That marks the model off from consulting, where the engagement usually ends once a strategy document is signed, and equally from a full-time hire that a mid-market company often cannot yet justify. The shape is familiar from finance and engineering, where fractional CFOs and CTOs have already become an unremarkable feature of how companies between rounds are run.

What the layer does in practice

The work clusters into 4 areas, and the value comes from one person holding all of them together.

First, there is strategy: a sequenced roadmap built around ninety-day, six-month and yearly horizons and tied to real decisions rather than a wishlist of tools.

Second, there is architecture: the unglamorous choices about the warehouse, the transformation layer, the metrics layer that has lately become a category of its own, and which reporting tool the company actually needs rather than the one it was sold.

Decision support sits alongside these, turning raw activity into the unit economics and board reporting that executives and investors can act on.

And then there is the part most often left until last, the people: hiring and directing analysts, setting workable governance, and lifting the data literacy of a leadership team, so that whoever is eventually hired full time inherits a functioning culture instead of a backlog.

None of this is new work. What is new is the insistence that, at this stage, it be held by a single accountable owner instead of spread thinly across a CTO, a head of product and a contractor who left in March.

Why this is an operating layer, not a consulting service

“Operating layer” might sound like marketing but it is far beyond that. Here’s the difference: a consultant is paid to produce a deliverable; the relationship is bounded by that document, and once it is approved the consultant exits, leaving the company to implement it or not. A fractional CDO, being an operating layer, carries continuing accountability for results, plugs into the operating cadence of the business, and stays answerable for what happens after the slide deck closes.

The move from buying a strategy to renting a senior leader is structural. It is the same move that allowed fractional CFOs to displace project-based finance consultants across the mid-market over the past decade. The difference was never the quality of the advice. It was the ownership: a fractional CFO lives with the consequences of the forecast, whereas a consultant merely hands it across. Data leadership is now travelling that road, for that reason.

The European angle

This market is unusually spread out in geography. The senior practitioners who fill these roles sit across European corridors, Cyprus, Portugal, Estonia and Spain among them, serving companies in the United States and northern Europe largely without leaving their desks. Two conditions make that workable. An EU passport lets a senior leader structure cross-border work with little immigration friction, and the normalisation of remote work since 2022 has dissolved the old expectation of physical proximity to the client.

Cyprus is a telling case. Its economy has long been narrated through tourism and financial services, yet by KPMG’s 2025 assessment its technology sector reached 16.2 per cent of GDP, with the fastest ICT growth in the European Union over the past decade. Its technology workforce has expanded for ten years, and the share of it filled from outside the EU has risen fastest of all, the mark of an island importing and re-exporting senior capability in the same motion. Folded into that figure is something the headline misses: the island has started exporting senior business-services capacity, not merely hosting fintech. Fractional data leadership is a small, telling instance of the same drift.

The real choice

For a founder weighing this, the question is rarely fractional against full-time. It is whether data leadership is needed now or can wait until the business reaches $50 million in revenue and can staff the role in the usual way. Where the cost of repeated bad decisions, mispriced cohorts, misread retention, capital committed on a number that later proved wrong, already runs past €50,000 a year, waiting is the more expensive choice. The fractional model exists precisely because mid-market companies could not afford to defer. On present trends it will not remain a workaround for long. Within three to five years a part-time data leader plugged into the operating team is likely to look like an ordinary fixture of the Series A and B playbook, no more remarkable than a fractional CFO is today.

Nick Valiotti is the founder of Valiotti Data, a Cyprus-based data analytics consultancy, and the author of Your Fractional CDO (Amazon, 2024).