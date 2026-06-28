Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and other serious offences with two women, aged 38 and 58, the victims, it announced on Sunday.

The women were found at 4.50 on Saturday afternoon, injured, in an apartment within the Nicosia area.

They are believed to be his former wife and mother in law, who he injured with a sharp instrument.

They were both taken to Nicosia general hospital, where they received treatment and are said to be in a stable condition.

Police are looking for a 35-year-old man in connection with the case.

He has been named as Ahmed Al Zoueid from Syria.

Any information can be given to the CID on 22 802222 or the citizens line on 1460.