A collaboration uniting two brands defined by excellence, design, performance, and elevated experiences.

Minthis Music Festival 2026 is proud to announce Porsche Cyprus as its main event sponsor, marking the beginning of a strategic lifestyle partnership between two brands that share a commitment to exceptional quality, innovation, and memorable experiences.

More than a traditional sponsorship, the collaboration reflects a natural alignment between two institutions that have become synonymous with excellence in their respective fields. While Porsche continues to define the benchmark for luxury automotive performance and timeless design, Minthis Music Festival has established itself as one of Cyprus’ leading cultural and lifestyle events, bringing together world-class music, hospitality, gastronomy, and premium experiences within the unique setting of Minthis resort. Together, the two brands embody a modern luxury philosophy centred on craftsmanship, authenticity, and emotional connection. The partnership is designed to create meaningful experiences for festival audiences while reinforcing the shared values that define both Porsche and Minthis Music Festival.

“We are delighted to further strengthen our long-standing relationship with Minthis through this partnership with Minthis Music Festival. The event reflects the values of excellence, innovation, and memorable experiences that define both brands,” said Pavlina Iacovidou, Marketing Manager of Porsche Cyprus.

“At Minthis Music Festival, we strive to create experiences that go beyond entertainment and become part of a broader lifestyle narrative,” said Evangelia Eliadou, Executive Director of Pafilia. “Porsche is a brand that has long represented excellence, innovation, and aspiration, making this partnership a natural fit. We are delighted to welcome Porsche as our Main Sponsor for the 2026 edition.”

As part of the collaboration, Porsche will be integrated throughout the festival experience. A key highlight will be the exclusive Porsche After Party on the 11th of July, bringing together artists, guests, partners, and invited attendees in a celebration that reflects the spirit and sophistication of both brands.

The partnership further strengthens Minthis Music Festival’s position as a leading lifestyle and cultural destination in the region, while providing Porsche with a unique platform to engage with an audience that values design, innovation, and exceptional experiences.

Presented by Pafilia, the company behind the award-winning Minthis resort, and under the creative direction and production of LaimTee Art, whose artistic vision defines the festival’s distinctive identity, the festival continues to evolve into a meeting point for established international artists and emerging voices.

Set against the backdrop of the award-winning Minthis resort, Minthis Music Festival 2026 will once again bring together internationally acclaimed artists, luxury hospitality, and immersive cultural experiences, creating an environment where music, lifestyle, and contemporary luxury converge.

For ticket reservations, please visit SoldOut Tickets.

A.I. Motokinisi Ltd is the exclusive importer of Porsche vehicles in Cyprus, with showrooms in Nicosia and Limassol.



Minthis is developed by Pafilia Property Developers, one of Cyprus’s leading real estate and lifestyle brands.