A forest fire on Monday morning at Pera Orinis, in the Nicosia district, has been placed under control.

The forestry department said the fire started at 7.18am the community’s ‘Frangissa’ location and was placed under control at 7.43am.

The firefighting operation included 12 forestry department firefighters with four fire engines and three fire brigade firefighters with one fire engine, assisted by civilians with tractors.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.