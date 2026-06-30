A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

The criminal court in Paphos also imposed a three-year prison term for negligent driving.

The two sentences will run concurrently, meaning the defendant will serve a total of 10 years behind bars.

The case dates back to May 2025, when officers from the drug squad (Ykan) stopped the then 35-year-old while he was driving in Paphos.

During the operation, his vehicle collided with two police vehicles.

Subsequent searches uncovered more than 12.5kg of cannabis in his possession, along with a small quantity of a substance believed to be cocaine.

He was arrested at the scene and remained in custody pending trial.