Apollon crashed out of the Conference League after suffering a 4-2 extra-time defeat to Norwegian side Brann at the Alphamega Stadium in Limassol on Tuesday.

The Cypriot side had taken a winning result from the first leg but were unable to protect their advantage as Brann overturned the tie.

Ingason put the visitors ahead in the 16th minute before Apollon levelled through Ljubitz in the 85th minute.

Brann regained the lead in the sixth minute of stoppage time through Holm, forcing the match into extra time.

Apollon responded quickly after the restart, with Weisbeck restoring parity in the second minute of extra time.

Brann then struck twice to settle the tie.

Holm scored again in the 94th minute before Eriksen added a fifth goal overall for the visitors in the 105th minute.

The result ended Apollon’s European campaign at the third qualifying round stage, while Brann advanced to the next round of the Conference League.