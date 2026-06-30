MPs on the House refugees committee on Tuesday called for improvements in the government’s Ktizo housing scheme for refugees and the implementation of legislation governing Turkish Cypriot properties.

Committee chairman and Akel MP Nikos Kettiros said discussions focused first on continued delays affecting Ktizo, particularly grants for existing apartment buildings in government refugee settlements and financing arrangements for beneficiaries.

He said the committee was informed that funding would be considered by the agency’s board on July 9 before being forwarded to the finance ministry, expressing hope that the process would be completed quickly so beneficiaries could join the scheme.

According to Kettiros, €4.3 million has so far been allocated for rent subsidies, while beneficiaries’ total contribution is expected to amount to around €6 million, with the final figure to be confirmed in the coming days.

He also raised concerns over public safety, saying none of the apartment blocks designated for demolition had yet been demolished or secured, resulting in the structures being repeatedly broken into and materials stolen.

Referring to apartment buildings in Larnaca, he said some structures earmarked for demolition around 15 years ago remain illegally occupied by squatters.

The committee also examined the operation of the legislative framework introduced in July 2025 for the management of Turkish Cypriot properties.

Kettiros said weaknesses had emerged during its implementation despite the introduction of objective criteria and a points-based allocation system, adding that both the committee and the competent service supported corrective changes.

Turkish Cypriot property management service director Anthi Lakkotrypi said the new framework was introduced to strengthen “transparency, meritocracy and equality” in property allocations.

Since the legislation came into force, she said four allocation rounds had resulted in the concession of 37 residences, 71 commercial premises and open spaces and 177 agricultural plots.

Lakkotrypi said inspections had resulted in the recovery of 79 properties, while another 130 cases were at an advanced stage before the courts.

She added that some shortcomings had already been addressed through internal circulars, with further amendments planned to clarify issues identified during implementation.

MPs from across the political spectrum called for further improvements.

Disy’s George Lysandrides said serious delays remained three years after the launch of Ktizo and stressed that procedures must be accelerated.

Diko’s Zacharias Koulias said only two apartment buildings had been completed despite substantial expenditure on rent subsidies, arguing that the scheme required reassessment.