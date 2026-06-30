Cyprus’ young robotics team Robotheadz is preparing to represent the island in Australia, after winning the national FIRST LEGO League competition with a project linking technology and cultural heritage.

The ten-member student team will travel to Sydney in the coming days to take part in the FIRST LEGO League Asia Pacific Open Invitational 2026, which will be held from July 9 to 12.

Ahead of their departure, the students met Chief Scientist for Research, Innovation and Technology Demetris Skourides, who discussed their project and the broader role of young talent in Cyprus’ research and innovation ecosystem.

Robotheadz secured first place in the national competition, which this year focused on archaeology. During the meeting, the students presented a mobile application they developed to promote Cyprus’ cultural heritage, using robotics, programming and creative design.

Skourides also contacted Cyprus’ High Commissioner to Australia Antonis Sammoutis to coordinate support for the team during its stay in Sydney, including links with the Cypriot diaspora and the diplomatic mission.

As part of the effort, the team will take promotional material about Cyprus to the international competition. This includes two 3D-printed artefacts produced by the research team of Marinos Ioannides, audiovisual material on Cypriot culture and innovation, and information on local research projects, including the Cypriot nanosatellite currently under development.

“Cyprus has an excellent human resource and we must create the conditions for our children to dream, create and distinguish themselves internationally,” Skourides said.

“Investing in the new generation is an investment in the future of our country. As an institution, we support every effort that cultivates scientific thinking, innovation and extroversion. Robotheadz do not only represent themselves; they represent a Cyprus that invests in knowledge, research and technology,” he added.

The team, coached by Pericles Cheng, will compete against teams from across the region, carrying a project that brings together science, creativity and Cyprus’ cultural identity.

Skourides said that “he was confident the students would act as strong ambassadors for Cyprus, not only through their performance, but also through their knowledge, ethos and creativity.”