Two men have been arrested following the reported stabbing and assault of a 26-year-old man at a house in Paphos, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the suspects, aged 39 and 42, were arrested as part of an investigation into offences including causing grievous bodily harm, stabbing, illegal possession and carrying of an offensive weapon.

According to investigators, the pair went to the property at around 9pm on Monday seeking payment of money allegedly owed to the 39-year-old by a 35-year-old man who was not at the house.

Police said the only person present was the 35-year-old’s 26-year-old employee, who was allegedly attacked with a knife and a golf club before the suspects left the scene.

The 26-year-old was taken to Paphos general hospital, where doctors found he had suffered a broken arm and abrasions.

The 39-year-old was also treated at the hospital for a broken arm before being discharged and arrested.

Police investigations are continuing.