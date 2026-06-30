Two wildfires that broke out overnight and early on Tuesday in the areas of Mathiatis and Vasa Kellakiou were brought under control before causing significant damage, the forestry department said.

The first fire broke out at 12.05am in the Pervolia area of Mathiatis.

According to the department, two separate fire fronts were identified and the blaze was fully contained by 1.30am after burning around one decare (1,000 square metres) of reed beds and vegetation.

The firefighting operation involved four forestry department personnel with two fire engines, assisted by six firefighters and two fire engines from the fire service.

A second fire erupted at around 7.20am near Vasa Kellakiou.

Authorities said the blaze was brought under control within half an hour, at 7.50am, thanks to the rapid response of firefighting crews, preventing it from spreading further.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.