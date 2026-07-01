The government on Wednesday announced the launch of a new online platform through which people are able to discover state benefits and allowances for which they may be eligible.

The platform features a five-stage set of questions, in which users are asked about their residence status, age, employment status, and details regarding their household, income, and property, with that information then offering a list of benefits to which one may be entitled based on their answers.

At present, the government said, the platform offers details regarding 45 allowances and benefits, including student grants, rent subsidies for displaced persons, unemployment benefit, sickness benefit and other state benefits.

It added that the platform will be “continuously enriched with new services”.

The platform can be found here