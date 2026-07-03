For those in Nicosia every summer, the return of Constantia Open Air Cinema’s Summer Film Marathon is an anticipated event. Every week, from Wednesday to Sunday, films are screened under the stars.

This year, the summer-long event returns from July 15 to September 13, as the deputy ministry of culture and Theatro Ena collaborate. More films, independent and local stories, make up the agenda of the 27th edition.

Opening the event on Wednesday, July 15 is the historical documentary Memory of a Sweet Homeland, written and directed by Stavros Papageorgiou. The film tells the little-known story of the Greek refugees from Asia Minor who sought refuge in Cyprus following the Asia Minor Catastrophe of 1922.

This year’s programme also features award-winning productions from around the world that have received major international recognition and stood out at prestigious film festivals. Highlights include the Oscar-winning Hamnet, written and directed by Chloé Zhao, based on Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Hamnet

The film won an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2026 and a Golden Globe for Best Picture and Best Actress, eight Academy Award nominations and was named one of the American Film Institute’s Top 10 Films of the Year (2025).

Other highlights include It Was Just an Accident, written and directed by Jafar Panahi, Perfect Days directed by Wim Wenders, the historical drama dedicated to Armenians, The Cut, under the direction of Fatih Akin and the powerful documentary Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk, directed by Sepideh Farsi, portraying the harsh realities of everyday life in the besieged Gaza Strip.

As every year, the festival also showcases films from Greece and Cyprus. This summer, some of these films are Kapodistiras, written and directed by Yannis Smaragdis and Smaragda: I Got Thick Skin and I Can’t Jump, written and directed by Emilios Avraam which won the Best Cypriot Film and Best Performance at the Cyprus Film Days International Festival in 2025.

Collaborating with Queer Wave Film Festival, the Film Marathon will present the Norwegian film Love (Kjærlighet), directed by Dag Johan Haugerud, bringing another award-winning cinematic piece to the open-air summer cinema.

27th Constantia Summer Film Marathon

Summer film screenings from the international and local cinema world. July 15-September 13. Constantia Open Air Cinema, Nicosia. Wednesday-Sunday. 9pm. €5 or €55 season pass. Tel: 22-348203. www.theatroena.com.cy, www.cypruscinemaoffice.cy