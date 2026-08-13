Sunny and hot weather will be prevailing across the island on Thursday, however clouds forming locally around noon are expected to yield isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly over the mountains.

The meteorological service has issued a yellow warning for high temperatures, valid from 2pm till 4.30pm.

Temperatures will peak at 40C inland, 31C along the west and southwest coast, 35C along the other coasts and 29C in the highest mountains.

Winds will start off as a variable gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, to turn to a southwest to northwest moderate to fresh breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort in the afternoon, over moderate seas.

Thursday night will be mainly clear with low clouds along the coast.

Winds will be a gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 24C inland, 25C along the coast and 21C in the highest mountains.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be mainly clear. Local clouds in the afternoon will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms, possibly with hail, inland and over the mountains.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to drop slightly and remain close to the seasonal average over the weekend.