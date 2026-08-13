The summer’s most popular holiday weekend is almost upon us! There are countless events this August 15 weekend

Larnaca district

The 44th Lefkara Festival continues with a busy agenda this week. On Thursday, August 13, the Back to the 80s, 90s and 00s party will bring retro hits to the village centre. DJ Louis will take over the decks at 8.30pm, blasting mainstream and retro songs that have been beloved throughout the decades.

A concert with Giorgos Stamataris and Stavriana Koutra will continue the agenda on Saturday, August 15, ensuring an evening of music, dancing and feasting. Then, on Sunday, August 16, the Lefkara Street Food Festival takes over the village, filling it with diverse world flavours.

Serving delicious dishes at this year’s event will be Por Favor, Bao Cyprus, Omni Honest Food, Patrikon, Hot Dog Divas, Pizza Leonidas, Party Haus, Churros Amigos, Michalos, Happy Burger To You and Street Sandwich. On the music front, Greek band Alcatrash are playing a dynamic live set, while DJ MK is on the decks.

Over at Ayios Theodoros, Akakia Beach Bar hosts a 00s party with guest star NiVo. The Greek hip-hop artist will perform a lively music set of his hit songs, nostalgic pieces and dance tunes, accompanied by DJs Jimmy The Destroyer and Petros Sophoclides.

Kato Drys village hosts the Kaseta Retro Event on August 15 – a colourful flashback party with live music by Constaninos Christoforou and ONE, and DJs Anagiotis and Kon Cept.

Limassol district

From August 13 to 16, Trimiklini Parking Area will turn into a foodies’ paradise as it hosts the Seaside Street Food Festival. Dozens of street food vendors will set up stations preparing all kinds of dishes – meat-centric, vegetarian, Asian, Latin, Cypriot, sweet treats and many more. Children’s corners will entertain young visitors while live music and DJ sets pump up the mood.

In the mountains, in the village of Platres AgroFest presents an open-air cinema experience and two wild parties. First is the cinema night on August 14, where the Platres Arena screens Interstellar. Then, the Urban Leggo party will take place on August 15 before the Aspro Pato fiesta happens on August 16.

Limassol’s rural villages also have cultural events planned with big names headlining evening shows. Elli Kokkinou will present a concert in Agros this August 16, welcoming audiences to Apeiteiou Gymnasium at 8.30pm.

Agios Ioannis Pitsillias has several events in the village throughout the week. A game of bingo will open the evening on August 14 before the band Aprosmenoi perform live at the central square. The Annual Dance will bring more live music and dancing, of course, on August 15 with performances by Giorgo Margariti, Kelly Kellekidou and Konstantino Margariti.

Omodos has a charming music night planned for this Thursday, August 13, as Panayiota Fragkou performs live. The village’s events continue on August 16 with another musical proposition – a night dedicated to rembetiko with Christo Alexandrou and the Rembetiko Trio.

Paphos district

Wrapping up its 2026 edition this week is the Garden Screenings at Attikon event. The final outdoor cinema night that Kimonos Arts Centre presents at Attikon Open-Air Theatre is 2001: A Space Odyssey on August 14.

On the same evening, Alkinoos Ioannides will step onto the stage of Tala Amphitheatre to present a night dedicated to Greek music. Unique orchestrations, timeless hits and songs that take audiences on a journey will sound as Ioannides, and musicians Marios Takoushis, Lefteris Moumtzis, Giannis Koutis and Nicolas Tsaggaris play live.

Back again for another iconic summer party at Polis Chrysochou is the Nostalgia Disco Party. The groovy rhythms of the 70s and 80s will come alive at the Magic Oak Bar in Polis as Nostalgia Parties organises yet another event. Disco, funk, new wave, pop rock and retro hits will sound from the decks of DJ Loco and DJ Claudio as party-goers of all ages enjoy a night of boogie.

In a comic mood, the Petrideio Foundation presents a stand-up walking performance on August 16 by Stantar Kkomety titled the Walking Microphone Show. Inviting old and young, Greek and English speakers, the performance will lead audiences from the Paphos Medieval Castle to the Municipal Baths.

Nicosia district

Events extend to Nicosia district villages as well this weekend. Kalopanayiotis has two upcoming gatherings – a bingo night on August 15 on the rooftop of the Community Council and the Mia Taratsa, Mia Parea music fiesta on August 16 at the same location with Erodotos Miltiadous entertaining the crowds.

The city of Nicosia has events on as well, as the 27th Constantia Summer Film Marathon continues its weekly screenings. On August 14, the film The Life of Chuck will be screened at the Constantia Open Air Cinema, followed by Left-Handed Girl on August 15 and Kapodistrias on August 16, offering those staying in the capital a cinematic summer experience.

44th Lefkara Festival

Annual summer festival with parties, cultural events, live music, art, food and more. August 7-22. Lefkara village, Larnaca district. www.lefkara.org.cy

Ta 00s Mas

Greek hip-hop artist NiVO performs live DJs Jimmy The Destroyer and Petros Sophoclides. August 14. Akakia Beach Bar, Agios Theodoros Larnaca. 8pm. €15. Tel: 96-011830

Kaseta Retro Event

Live music party with Constantinos Christoforou, ONE, DJs Anagiotis and Kon Cept. August 15. Kato Drys, Larnaca village. 8pm. €25-30. Tel: 97-420720. www.soldoutticketbox.com

͏Seaside Street Food Festival

Street food festival with music and entertainment. August 13-16. Trimiklini Parking Area, Limassol district. 6pm-12am. Free entrance. www.facebook.com/seasidestreetfoodfestival

6th AgroFest

Outdoor cinema night screening Interstellar. August 14. 8pm. €15. Urban Leggo party with DJs playing reggaeton, R&B and dance music. 5pm. €25-30. Aspro Pato Greek Night party. August 16. 4pm. €20. Tel: 97-902609, 99-917160 www.agroescape.com

Elli Kokkinou

Concert by Greek singer. August 16. Apeiteiou Gymnasium Agros. 8.30pm. €20. Tel: 25-521333

Garden Screenings at Attikon

Film festival by Kimonos Arts Centre. Every Wednesday and Friday. Until August 14. Attikon Open-Air Theatre, Paphos. 9pm. www.kimonosartcenter.com

Alkinoos Ioannides

Live concert by beloved Cypriot musician. Accompanied by Marios Takoushis, Lefteris Moumtzis, Giannis Koutis and Nicolas Tsaggaris. August 14. Tala Amphitheatre, Paphos. 9pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Nostalgia Disco Party – Polis Chrysochous

70s and 80s disco, retro party with DJs Loco and Claudio. Event by Nostalgia Parties. August 15. The Magic Oak, Polis Chrysochous, Paphos. 8pm-12.30am. €10. Tel: 99-845761, 99-498642. Facebook event: Nostalgia Disco Party – Polis Chrysochous

Walking Microphone Show

Walking comedy show by Stantar Kkomety. Presented by the Petrideio Foundation. August 16. Meeting point: Paphos Medieval Castle. 8pm. Free admission

Kalopanagiotis Events

Bingo night. August 15. 7pm. Music night with Erodotos Miltiadous. August 16. 8.30pm. Rooftop of Community Council, Kalopanagiotis village

27th Constantia Summer Film Marathon

Summer film screenings from the international and local cinema world. July 15-September 13. Constantia Open Air Cinema, Nicosia. Wednesday-Sunday. 9pm. €5 or €55 season pass. Tel: 22-348203. www.theatroena.com.cy, www.cypruscinemaoffice.cy