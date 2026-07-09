Two months after local competition, there are lots of bottles well worth tasting

The 16th Cyprus Wine Competition took place back in April where 145 wines were tasted from 30 wineries. The competition was held under the auspices of the agriculture ministry, Cyprus’ EU presidency and the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV). It was judged by a seven-member committee of experts chaired by French oenologist Dominique Tusseau.

The results saw three grand gold awards for sweet wines, with 39 wineries receiving medals: 14 gold and 25 silver. The event is now held every two years. The ministry also organised wine events in Pafos, Limassol and Nicosia, giving the public the opportunity to meet winemakers and taste their wines

2025 Kolios Winery Iris Spourtiko, PGI Pafos ABV 12.5%

One of the first wineries to revive Spourtiko, and Iris certainly has its fanbase. Captivating and easy drinking, a crowd pleaser from vineyards mainly at Vouni Panayias. Pale yellow with bright green colour, lifted aromatics of exotic fruit, passion fruit, kiwi and guava, citrus notes, white flowers and mixed spices – aromas uncommon for a fresh white wine. Refreshing and elegant yet full flavoured, its crisp acidity is highlighted with a refreshing herbal and citrus, lemony finish. €12

2023 Vlassides Winery Alates, Xynisteri, PDO Krasochoria-Afames, ABV 13%

The Xynisteri-based Alates is turning into a legend. Produced exclusively from old, non-irrigated vineyards situated at an altitude of around 900m in the Afamis mountain area. The soils where the vines grow are calcareous with clay-loam texture. The vines are non-grafted, trained in goblet. Alcoholic fermentation and maturation take place in a 2000 litre untoasted oak vat. Bright lemon colour with green highlights, intense and spirited with clean and expressive nose. Bursting forth with aromas of citrus fruits (lemon, grapefruit, tangerine) complemented by notes of green apple, stone fruits white peach and floral elements and honeysuckle. Subtle herbal nuances and a mineral character are also evident. Dry, with vibrant acidity and an elegant, medium body. Clean fruit flavours of lemon peel, apple and stone are supported by fresh herbal notes and a distinct saline character. €15

2025 Krasopoulin Winery, Yiayia, Xynisteri, PGI Nicosia, ABV 13%

From a small winery in Xyliatos village, Nicosia district, comes this Xynisteri that bears the name of Yiayia (grandmother) that no matter the difficulties, she kept caring for the vineyards along with her husband for many years. Straw yellow with aromas including hints of pear, pineapple, herbal and citrus fruits, with some hawthorn and floral notes. Balanced acidity and soft on the palate, with white peach, herbs and grapefruit leading to mineral notes. Excellent with tahini and taramosalata dips, fried fish, or chicken souvla. €12.50

2023 Kamanterena Project X, Xynisteri, PGI Pafos, ABV 12.5%

The winemaking team at Kamanterena took on the challenge of creating an intriguing wine series, and Project X was born. This single-vineyard Xynisteri comes from Loulloudes in Kathikas. It has a light straw-yellow colour with green reflections and offers a bright, mineral profile with aromas of fresh stone fruit, citrus, apple and preserved lemon, followed by floral notes, linden blossom, basil and oregano. Really vibrant acidity and a subtle smoky oak finish. I like the tension and crunchiness. €15

2025 Papaioannou Winery Xynisteri, PGI Limassol, ABV 13.5%

Vasa village winery has created a Xynisteri with an intense straw-yellow colour with generous aromas of stone fruits, hawthorn, nettles, followed by hints of sweet spice and a touch of gooseberries. Well-structured for its price, with a beautifully balanced, refreshing viscose texture. Hints of citrus alongside fruit like white peaches, lychees, mango and cherry, plums. Subtle spice appears in the lingering finish backed by robust acidity. A very pleasant surprise. €9

2025 Papaioannou Winery Petra, PGI Lemesos, ABV 13%

A blend of Xynisteri with smaller percentages of Spourtiko. Light yellow in colour with green flecks. Intense aromatics of starfruit, lemon, ripe pear and mandarin orange open to honeysuckle and linden flower. Followed by flavours of pineapple and green melon, candied orange peel and flint, this medium-bodied, balanced wine has refreshing acidity. It finishes long with briny and stony flavours that are taught and textural. €7.50

2024 Monolithos Premium Muscat of Alexandria, PGI Lemesos ABV 13%

The Pachna-based winery has created this white dry from the aromatic Muscat of Alexandria variety, which has a brilliant straw yellow colour with greenish reflections. The nose offers a rich and fragrant bouquet with classic notes of orange blossom combined with citrus scents (citron and bergamot) and exotic fruit (lychees). The fruity and flowery notes return on the palate accompanied by marked freshness, with good persistence and a pleasant mineral finish. €15

2025 Tsiakkas Winery Spourtiko, PGI Lemesos, ABV 10.5%

From Krasochoria vineyards, Spourtiko often shows the fragrance of a mix of evergreen shrubs and herbs that typifies the Cyprus landscape. Tsiakkas Spourtiko hints at aromas of pear and kiwi, jasmine, mint and pine coupled with ripe stone fruit and sweet citrus. The palate is at once vibrant and textural and finishes with lingering acidity. €13

2025 Fikardos Winery, White Shadow Mavro, PGI Pafos, ABV 11.5%

A blanc de noir white wine from Mavro grape is the new adventure of Fikardos Winery. It matures on lees for seven months resulting in a complex, round wine. Light and refreshing, with bright lemony colour and aromas of peach and apricot, citrus blossom, red apple and hints of red berries such as raspberries, fresh and dried herbs, and a hint of honeycomb on the finish. On the palate, it is fresh and bright, good acidity, with apple and melon notes. A successful experiment. €9.75