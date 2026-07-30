Thursday’s weather will be mostly hot and sunny across most of the island for most of the day, with temperatures set to reach 40 degrees Celsius inland, 34 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 37 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 30 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, with temperatures set to drop to 25 degrees Celsius inland and on the south and east coasts, 24 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 20 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The weather will remain largely unchanged through Friday and the weekend, with temperatures expected to remain at similar levels.