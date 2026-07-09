A 24-year-old woman who says she is of Cypriot origin has appealed to the government for help to leave Gaza, saying she and her family have been trapped in the war zone for more than three years.

In a video shared by Turkish Cypriot newspaper Ozgur Gazete, the woman called on the government and the foreign ministry to assist with her family’s evacuation.

“Me and my family are trapped in Gaza for over three years in the war zone,” she said.

She added that repeated attempts to contact the Republic of Cyprus’ representative office in Ramallah had been unsuccessful.

“Twenty months of calls and emails to the Cypriot embassy and still my case has not been resolved,” she said.

The foreign ministry, however, told the Cyprus Mail on Thursday that the woman was “not a Cypriot national in any case.”

At the time of publication, the Republic of Cyprus’ representative office in the State of Palestine had not responded to the Cyprus Mail‘s request for comment.