A 27-year-old man was found dead on a beach in Protaras, with the police confirming on Thursday that investigations are ongoing into the cause of his death.

The man, an Indian national who had been resident in Cyprus for work, was found on Malama beach on Wednesday night.

The police said initial examinations have ruled out the possibility of foul play.

The exact cause of death has yet to be established, with an autopsy due to be carried out in due course.

Early indications suggest the man may have drowned, though authorities are awaiting the findings of the postmortem examination.

The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.