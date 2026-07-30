MINI's new Paul Smith edition brings fashion to the streets

MINI and renowned British designer Paul Smith are reviving one of the most distinctive collaborations in the automotive world, unveiling the new MINI Paul Smith Edition. This special edition brings Paul Smith’s unique aesthetic philosophy back into the spotlight, combining timeless British elegance with the playful character that is the hallmark of both the designer and MINI. The new MINI Paul Smith Edition is based on the MINI Cooper range and is available as the three-door MINI Cooper – in both petrol and all-electric versions – the five-door MINI Cooper and the MINI Cooper Cabrio. Each version stands out, thanks to a range of exclusive design features that create a unique blend of luxury, sophistication and personality.

Externally, the new special edition is available in three colours. Two of these, Statement Grey and Inspired White, were created exclusively for the MINI Paul Smith Edition. The former is inspired by the colour of the historic 1959 Austin Seven, whilst the latter is a contemporary interpretation of the classic Mini signature beige shade. The range is completed by Midnight Black Metallic. The distinctive Nottingham Green plays a key role in the car’s appearance, adorning the exterior mirrors, the grille surround and the wheel caps, paying homage to the city where Paul Smith was born and raised. For the hard-top models, a roof in Nottingham Green or black with subtle stripes in a matt and gloss finish is also available.

This distinctive aesthetic continues inside the car. The Vescin and knitted fabric upholstery in Nightshade Blue creates a luxurious yet modern atmosphere, whilst the details reveal Paul Smith’s design philosophy. The message ‘Hello’ is projected onto the ground when the door opens; the phrase: “Every day is a new beginning”, features prominently on the side skirts; a hand-drawn illustration of the iconic Rabbit on the floor mats adds a subtle touch of British humour. Personalisation extends to the digital experience, too, as the MINI Paul Smith Edition offers three exclusive graphic options for the round central display via Personal Mode, further enhancing the unique character of this edition.

Ultimately, the collaboration with Paul Smith is not limited to a different colour palette, but creates a car that combines the timeless charm of the MINI with the creativity of one of Britain’s most influential fashion designers, offering a collectable model that stands out for both its aesthetics and its character.