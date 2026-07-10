VE Very Exclusive Accessories Ltd, the exclusive Swarovski partner in Cyprus, hosted an exclusive event on Friday, 3 July 2026, at Lush Beach Bar in Larnaca, to unveil the highly anticipated Swarovski Fall/Winter 2026 Collection.

Bringing together media representatives, influencers, VIP customers and friends of the brand, the event offered guests the opportunity to discover the newest Swarovski creations in a vibrant seaside setting. Throughout the evening, attendees enjoyed an immersive Swarovski experience featuring bespoke jewellery displays, signature cocktails inspired by the core collections, live entertainment and specially choreographed dance performances that brought the jewellery to life in an elegant and captivating way.

The event was honoured by the presence of distinguished representatives from Swarovski, including Mr. Alexander Thieme, General Manager Central Eastern Europe, Africa & Nordics, Ms. Svetlana Belova, Head of Sales CEEAN, and Mr. Meletis Tzavaras, District Manager Monobrand Retail CGB, highlighting the importance of the Cyprus market and the close partnership between Swarovski and VE Very Exclusive Accessories Ltd.

Addressing the guests, Mr. Alexander Thieme, General Manager Central Eastern Europe, Africa & Nordics at Swarovski, praised the exceptional partnership with VE Very Exclusive Accessories Ltd and the outstanding execution of the event.

“Having been with Swarovski for twelve years and overseeing fifty-five countries, evenings like these are the moments that make me truly proud to work for Swarovski. They demonstrate exactly what our brand stands for. VE Very Exclusive Accessories Ltd is one of our strongest strategic partners, consistently bringing the Swarovski brand to life in Cyprus with phenomenal passion, creativity and professionalism. It is an honour to be here celebrating this launch together. Swarovski represents joy, and tonight that joy has been beautifully reflected in every detail of this event.”

The Fall/Winter 2026 Collection continues Swarovski’s creative evolution, presenting bold silhouettes, and exceptional craftsmanship that celebrate individuality, self-expression and contemporary luxury while remaining true to the House’s heritage of innovation and savoir-faire.

As the exclusive Swarovski partner in Cyprus, VE Very Exclusive Accessories Ltd continues to strengthen the brand’s presence across the island through its nationwide network of Swarovski boutiques, delivering world-class retail experiences and bringing each new Swarovski collection to life through innovative events and customer experiences. Swarovski products are available at our Swarovski Boutiques across all major cities. Discover your nearest location here: Store Locator | Very Exclusive Accessories

About VE Very Exclusive Accessories Ltd

VE Very Exclusive Accessories Ltd, a member of the Vassos Eliades Group of Companies, is the exclusive Swarovski retailer in Cyprus across Jewellery, Crystal Living, as well as the official distributor of Swarovski watches.

The company operates seven Swarovski boutiques island-wide — three in Nicosia, two in Limassol, one in Larnaca, and one in Paphos — in addition to two points of sale at Larnaka and Pafos International Airports.

With a longstanding reputation for excellence and service, the company continues to offer exceptional craftsmanship, iconic design, and a refined retail experience to customers across Cyprus.

About Swarovski

Masters of Light Since 1895

Swarovski creates beautiful products of impeccable quality and craftsmanship, celebrating joyful extravagance and self-expression.

Founded in 1895 in Austria by Daniel Swarovski, Swarovski creates the world’s finest crystals, Swarovski Created Diamonds, Swarovski Crystal Pearls and Swarovski Zirconia, jewelry, and accessories, as well as home décor and crystals for the automotive industry.

Swarovski Crystal Business operates in more than 140 countries worldwide, with 2,200 boutiques complemented by a network of selected multibrand partners and employs approximately 18,300 people globally. Together with its sister companies, Swarovski Optik and Tyrolit, it forms the Swarovski Group.

Rooted in the company’s heritage, Swarovski strives to make a positive impact on people, society, and the planet. Today, sustainability measures are implemented throughout the value chain, with a focus on circular innovation, championing diversity and inclusion, and encouraging self-expression. This includes the philanthropic work of the Swarovski Foundation, which supports charitable organizations bringing positive environmental and social impact.