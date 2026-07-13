The company has already proceeded with the payment of the summer bonus to all of its employees, thus supporting #teamlidl.

Lidl Cyprus continues to invest in its people, reaffirming its commitment to offer a working environment that both recognises and rewards its team every day. Along with the payment of the month of June payroll, employees of Lidl Cyprus also receive their holiday bonus, which corresponds to half an additional salary. Along with the extra half salary paid at Easter, as well as the 13th salary paid at Christmas, the company secures a total of 14 salaries per year for its workforce.

This practice is part of a comprehensive remuneration and benefits framework, designed to effectively support its people throughout the year.

More specifically, in addition to the 14 salaries per year, Lidl Cyprus:

Maintains a highly competitive starting gross full-time salary of €1,220 , which corresponds to an hourly wage of €7.41 for the first year of employment and increases to €8.10 (€1,330 monthly) after two years, thus recognising the experience and consistency of its people.

, which corresponds to an hourly wage of €7.41 for the first year of employment and increases to €8.10 (€1,330 monthly) after two years, thus recognising the experience and consistency of its people. Provides additional financial support at important times of the year, such as Easter and Christmas vouchers, effectively supporting the family budget.

at important times of the year, such as Easter and Christmas vouchers, effectively supporting the family budget. Constantly invests in the growth and development of its people through training and development programmes such as Lidl UP: Learn & Work and Learn & Work: Area Manager Trainee.

through training and development programmes such as Lidl UP: Learn & Work and Learn & Work: Area Manager Trainee. Enhances the everyday life of its people through a comprehensive package of benefits, such as private medical insurance, first home insurance, special parental leaves, as well as discounts and benefits for themselves and their families.

“Caring for our people is not limited to a single period of the year. It’s a daily commitment that is expressed through competitive salaries, meaningful benefits and real development opportunities. We want every person at Lidl Cyprus to feel that their contribution is recognised and rewarded in practice,” said Sofia Ouzounidou, Chief People Officer at Lidl Cyprus.

This human-centered philosophy is clearly reflected in the company’s distinctions as an employer. For the 9th consecutive year, Lidl Cyprus has been awarded and recognised with the Top Employer certification, confirming its continuous investment in creating a modern and supportive work environment.

With constant investment in its people, Lidl Cyprus continues to look for new members for its team, currently having open employment opportunities for its stores throughout Cyprus. The available opportunities concern both Store Management positions (Deputy Managers) and Store Clerk positions, for those who wish to develop in a modern and dynamic work environment.

Visit Lidl Cyprus online:

corporate.lidl.com.cy

team.lidl.com.cy

lidlfoodacademy.com.cy

facebook.com/lidlcy

instagram.com/lidl_cyprus

youtube.com/lidlcyprus

linkedin.com/company/lidl-cyprus